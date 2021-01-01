NatureLab Tokyo

Perfect Smooth Shampoo

$15.00 $7.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Regain control of unruly frizz by addressing the root problem - an out-of-balance scalp. NatureLab. Tokyo's Perfect Smooth Shampoo has potent Argan Stem Cells that promote cellular renewal and stimulate new growth while Quinoa proteins repair, protect and strengthen strands. Yuzu Ceremides guard against frizz and a deeply penetrating exotic oil blend of Argan, Boabab and Marula Oils offers long-lasting moisture to keep tresses tame. Key Benefits: Argan Stem Cells - Stimulates hair follicles promoting growth and renewal at a cellular level to produce better quality hair. Exotic Oil Blend - Enriching oil blend that includes Argan, Baobab & Marula Oils for frizz-free hair. Quinoa - A protein and mineral rich grain containing all 8 essentials amino acids repairs and protects each strand for hydrated, stronger feeling hair. Yuzu Ceramide - Natural fruit extract works to detangle, calm and manage worn and frizzy hair. Inspired by the warm, fresh scent of a freshly peeled Japanese yuzu (citrus). Free of sulfates, parabens, phthlates, mineral oil, gluten, and cruelty-free. Clinically validated results: 83% of consumers saw an improvement in frizz reduction and hair smoothness in 30 days. Pairs well with: Perfect Smooth Conditioner, Perfect Smooth Hair Oil, Perfect Smooth Blow Out Lotion