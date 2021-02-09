Serta

Perfect Sleeper Elkins Ii 10″ Firm Mattress

At Mattress Firm

Not Available to Try in Stores Ideal for both back and stomach sleepers, the Perfect Sleeper Elkins II Firm features a contouring coil system for enhanced pressure-point relief and the perfect level of back support and nighttime comfort. Not to mention, it was named the Official Mattress of the National Sleep Foundation. COMFORT: This firm mattress features layers of conforming foam designed for better pressure-point relief and is covered with a premium stretch fabric, so you don’t have to sacrifice any comfort for support. COOLING: Serta’s Cool Twist® Gel Foam creates a breathable foam designed to promote airflow and dissipate heat. SUPPORT: 825 individually wrapped coils provide contouring, cradling support and minimize the impact of your partner’s movement throughout the night. CLEAN: A soft fiber layer containing antimicrobial properties helps keep your mattress (and you!) free from bacteria, mold and mildew. MADE IN THE USA: Rest assured knowing all Perfect Sleeper mattress models are designed and assembled at one of Serta’s state-of-the-art facilities in the USA.