NatureLab Tokyo

Perfect Shine Clarifying Scalp Scrub

£17.00

An invigorating, build-up-eliminating exfoliant, NatureLab TOKYO’s Perfect Shine Clarifying Scrub is a 3-in-1 treatment that gently clears shine-dulling debris while leaving your scalp feeling fresh (and flake free!). Clearing your head (and your headspace), this lightly-foaming scrub boasts sugar crystals to exfoliate dead cells and clear the debris that accumulates and compromises volume, alongside probiotic sake water (to feed your scalp’s natural flora and fauna which helps to maintain equilibrium) and strand-plumping hyaluronic acid (it absorbs up to 1000 times it own weight in water). A once-a-week ‘MOT’ to boost ‘oomph’ and help stimulate follicles, this heavenly spa-in-a-jar has a delicate perfume of almond and violet (without and parabens, sulphates or cruelty). Sufficiently gentle for bleached, coloured or chemically treated hair, this scrub is a must if you’ve misplaced your radiance…