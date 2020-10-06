Dickies

Perfect Shape Denim Jean

$39.99 $34.54

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

89% Cotton, 8% Polyester, 3% Spandex Imported Button closure Machine Wash INNOVATIVE COMFORT & STYLE: This Women's Bootcut Stretch Plus Size Denim Jean is an essential go-to ideal for everyday wear. It features a flex tummy panel that helps reduce any possible muffin top and 46% stretch to help you hold shape while keeping you comfy. CASUAL FUNCTIONALITY: Dickies Perfect Shape Jeans are designed with our innovative "S Gene" technology, delivering superior stretch and recovery. The soft, performance denim will not stretch out and provides support that slims and contours your shape. QUALITY & COMFORT: Our jeans are made with quality, comfort & value in mind. Our workwear products have distinctive designs with attention to detail on every garment, including easy care wrinkle resistant fabrics, roomy pockets & sturdy zippers & buttons Dickies women's perfect shape jeans are designed with cone's s gene technology to deliver superior stretch and recovery. This soft, performance denim won't stretch out and it provides more support that slims and contours your shape, creating effortless style.