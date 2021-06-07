NatureLab Tokyo

Perfect Repair Masque

Bound to steal a spot in your weekly ritual, this ultra-restorative mask is the perfect pick-me-up for damaged, chemical-treated hair. This ultra-creamy treatment gets to nourishing work in just three-five minutes. Encouraging tousle-worthy softness with enviable lustre, the blend of plant stem cells and rich oils penetrate deep into your hair follicle for visible results. Smart keratin helps to bolster the defences each strand from the cortex to the cuticle, while bamboo stem cells set out to strengthen existing strands and encourage healthy hair growth by extending the anagen phase of your hair life cycle. Working effortlessly to make your mane more manageable, argan oil conditions each strand to enhance shine and ease frustrating frizz. Prickly pear oil is the final antioxidant-rich flourish - the lightweight oil cloaks your hair in a UV-protective veil to fend off free-radical damage.