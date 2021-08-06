Savage x Fenty

Perfect Poppies Lace String Thong

$16.95

Buy Now Review It

At Fenty

Details Crafted from stretch two-tone lace and stunning poppy motif detail, our Perfect Poppies Lace String Thong adds the finishing touch to your lingerie look. Regular rise Minimal coverage Stretch two-tone lace with poppy motif Floral lace trim Rose gold-tone rings at the side Lace: 52% Polyester, 43% Nylon, 5% Spandex; Back Panel: 68% Nylon, 32% Spandex; Cup/Wing Lining: 100% Nylon Hand wash cold, do not wring, do not tumble dry, line dry Imported #SavageXFenty