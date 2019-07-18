Staub

Perfect Pan, 4.5 Qt.

$343.00 $149.96

Buy Now Review It

At Sur La Table

This versatile pan really earns its name. Ideal for stovetop searing, sautéing, browning, steaming and frying, the Perfect Pan is also great for oven braising, slow cooking, roasting and more. A wide, angled profile allows you to stir and toss cooking foods without spilling, while the enameled cast iron provides incredible heat transfer without hot spots.