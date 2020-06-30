Credo

Your Perfect Pair Includes: Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser-regularly $34Ursa Major Brighten Up Vitamin C Serum-regularly $54 First, gently wash away your day while keeping that glorious essential moisture with this brightening cleanser that hydrates, tightens and firms. Smells like a strawberry dream. Next, add a featherweight, yet potent vitamin C serum that's antioxidant-rich to boost brightness further, while firming and smoothing. Dullness doesnt stand a chance with this powerhouse duo. Addthese two products to your bag and get 20% off at checkout. *no other discounts may be applied to order