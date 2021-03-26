Neom

Perfect Night’s Sleep Intensive Skin Treatment Candle

$46.00

PERFECT NIGHT’S SLEEP – Nothing affects how you look or feel as much as sleep, or lack of it. The NEOM Scent To Sleep range has been specially formulated to relax your mind and body to enjoy the perfect night’s sleep. LUXURY GIFT – The perfect gift for a loved one; ideal birthday present, or just to show you care. Indulge friends or family or indeed yourself with the Perfect Night’s Sleep Intensive Skin Treatment Candle. 100% NATURAL FRAGRANCES – A complex blend of up to 19 of the purest possible essential oils including English lavender, sweet basil, jasmine and chamomile, expertly blended to help you relax and prepare for sleep. WHAT’S INCLUDED – Discover our Perfect Night’s Sleep Skin Treatment Candle (4.93 oz/140g). Keep your skin hydrated, nourished and super soft with this treatment candle, a wonder for dry skin and a perfect winter companion. HOW TO USE – Apply after a long soak in the bath with our Perfect Night’s Sleep Bath Foam. Light the Perfect Night’s Sleep Intensive Treatment Candle, allow it to liquify and pool, then blow out before pouring. Drizzle the precious oils of almond, baobab and jojoba all over the body. Massage deeply to intensively nourish and hydrate the skin. Nothing affects how you look or feel as much as sleep, or lack of it. With this in mind, the NEOM Scent to Sleep range has been specially formulated with natural fragrance which not only smells wonderful but also has a relaxing effect on the mind and body. Our NEOM Tranquillity Fragrance is a complex blend of 19 of the purest possible dreamy essential oils including English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine, all expertly blended to help you relax and prepare for sleep. Our Perfect Night’s Sleep Intensive Skin Treatment Candle (4.93 oz/140g) just got even better. Say hello to our newly blended hero, our Intensive Skin Treatment Candle, now with ADDED baobab and jojoba oil. The magic four (rapeseed oil, soybean oil, sweet almond oil, cocoa seed butter) has been expertly re-whipped up to be EVEN MORE intensely nourishing and is now the magic 6! We've added baobab (containing vitamin C, A, D, E and F and essential fatty acids), and jojoba oil (a soothing wonder for dry skin). Light the candle and allow to liquify and pool, then blow out before pouring. Drizzle the precious oils of almond, baobab and jojoba all over the body. Massage deeply to intensively nourish and hydrate the skin.