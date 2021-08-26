Lush

Perfect Night Champagne Satin Cowl Neck Culotte Jumpsuit

$54.00

The LUSH Perfect Night Champagne Satin Cowl Neck Culotte Jumpsuit will have you looking flawless on those nights that you just don't want to end! Gorgeous woven satin shapes this stunning jumpsuit with skinny, adjustable straps that support a cowl neckline and sleeveless bodice. A high, darted waist sits atop wide-cut culotte style pants that give a chic finish to this exquisite jumpsuit! Hidden back zipper/clasp. Front of bodice is lined. 100% Polyester. Hand Wash Cold. Do Not Bleach. Line Dry. Do Not Tumble Dry. Iron Low If Needed. Imported. Style 887242