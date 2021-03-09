J.Crew

Perfect Lightweight Jacket

$128.00 $69.50

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details Our best-selling layer is back (it got its name for a reason) in new hues and—for the first time—prints! With water-resistant fabric, a fishtail hem for extra coverage (and splash protection), a flattering elastic bungee at the waist and a cute (and practical) hood, you'll be looking forward to every rainy day. Cotton/nylon. Water-resistant. Functional snaps at cuffs. Adjustable waist with drawcord and hood. Hidden zip closure with snaps. Chest pocket, patch pockets with snap closure and side entry. Fishtail hem. Machine wash. Import. Item H8701.