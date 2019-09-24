This Works

Perfect Legs Skin Miracle

$68.00

This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle perfects, repairs and enhances the appearance of your legs with potent vitamin C and a tinted formula that helps you achieve a sun-kissed glow. This skin serum has been developed especially for legs, to combat skin imperfections, scars and discolorations, revealing toned legs with refined skin. Key Benefits: Vitamins C and E even out skin tone and improve your skin's structure. Arnica extract diminishes the appearance of bruising. Instantly enhances legs and reduces skin imperfections. Combats skin discolorations and scars.