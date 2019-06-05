Living Proof

Perfect Hair Day (phd) Dry Shampoo 92ml

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

Powered by Living Proof's patented Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA) and Triple-Action Cleaning Technology, Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo cleans beyond ordinary dry shampoos. Key Features and Results: - Absorbs and removes oil, sweat and odour. - Makes your hair look, feel and smell clean. - Works on all hair colours because it leaves virtually no visible residue or powdery build-up behind. - Has a time-released fragrance to deliver a light, clean scent throughout the day. - Safe and formulated for colour and chemically treated hair. - Ideal for all hair types. Perfect hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo is silicone-free.