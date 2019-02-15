Living Proof

Perfect Hair Day (phd) Dry Shampoo

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Take care of second day hair with Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo, a weightless formula that instantly freshens up the feel and appearance of locks between washes. The silicone-free cleanser spray on easily, harnessing the brand’s Triple-Action Cleaning Technology to absorb oil, sweat and odour without leaving behind a powdery residue. Suitable for all hair colours and types, the dry shampoo is infused with a time-released fragrance to keep you feeling fresh throughout the day. Safe for coloured and chemically-treated hair. Free from parabens, silicones and phthalates. Cruelty-free.