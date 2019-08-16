Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Living Proof

Perfect Hair Day Heat Styling Spray

$28.00
At Ulta Beauty
The Living Proof Perfect hair Day Heat Styling Spray is a lightweight heat protectant spray that delivers touchable, soft smoothness that lasts up to 48 hours-without the use of silicones.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Heat Protectants For Healthy Hair
by Rachel Krause