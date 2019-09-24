Copper Chef

Perfect Egg Maker, 14-egg Capacity

Precise & effortless 1-touch cooking: want to know how to make perfect hard boiled eggs & more in a dash? The Copper Chef perfect egg cooker lets you choose exactly how you want your eggs cooked. Cooking requires just the push of one button! Marked measuring cup makes it easy to pour in the right amount of water you need - no timer or programming required. Egg-right technology circulates steam for perfect cooking and shuts off automatically when done Deluxe electric egg cooker – dishwasher safe parts: get fast, effortless clean-up - nothing sticks to the surface so there’s no residue left behind To scrape or scrub off. Easier and less mess than making eggs in an electric pressure cooker, on the stovetop, or in the microwave. Multi-purpose – easy to peel hard boiled eggs & more: versatile egg cooker for meal prep, large families, cooking for parties, high protein diets, and picky eaters. Boil eggs for egg salad, as salad toppings, breakfasts on the go, pre-workout high protein meals & more. Cook deviled eggs, make easy breakfast omelets, or poach eggs for Sunday brunch Portable & compact automatic egg maker: the Copper Chef perfect egg cooker is compact & lightweight for fast and simple storage that won’t take up a lot of space in your cabinets. This is a must-have cookware item for apartments, smaller kitchens, dorm rooms, RV traveling & more. Special features & accessories: want to know how to peel hard-boiled eggs? Perfect peel technology means you get clean, easy-to-peel hard boiled eggs every time. Cook 14 eggs at once or remove the extender wall to cook seven eggs on only one layer. Cook & look dome lets kids watch eggs while they cook! With built-in automatic shut-off and stand-by mode to prevent overcooking. 5-Pc. Accessory set includes: hard boiled egg insert & extender tray, poaching insert, omelet ring, and measuring cup