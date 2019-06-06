Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly Coiled An argan-oil infused, dry aerosol spray that protects against thermal damage and hot tools.Key benefits:- Dry and weightless- Protects against thermal damage- Keeps hair healthy-lookingIf you want to know more Moroccanoil Perfect Defense is a styling essential to maintain healthy hair by protecting against thermal damage from all forms of heat up to 450 degrees F. Hair is left looking and feeling smoother and healthier.