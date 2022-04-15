Mercury Row

Perdue 81.5” Square Arm Sleeper

$865.00 $519.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Nothing says class, sophistication, and smooth comfort quite like velvet, and the Perdue Tufted Transitional futon is the ultimate in style! The design itself is stunning. It combines thick cushioning with tufted velvet, sleek arms, tapered wooden legs, and a vintage look that takes you back to the bold and luxurious days of the 1950s. With a variety of colors to match your décor, this sofa can fit perfectly with a contemporary look, classic style, or more rustic-looking living space. What’s more, the split-back design seating can be independently lowered into a lounging or sleeping position so you can sit up to watch your favorite movie, lounge back to chat with friends, or offer overnight guests a perfectly comfortable place to spend the night. The Perdue Tufted Transitional futon comes with soft padding under all four feet to make it easy to move around and ensure your floors are never scuffed or scratched.