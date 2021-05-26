TOLOCO

Percussion Muscle Massage Gun

$99.99 $69.98

Buy Now Review It

Massage gun, can effectively relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promote blood circulation, relieve lactic acid, and let you enjoy the comfortable experience brought by deep tissue massage gun Muscle massage gun, 20 speed levels, from low, medium to high, bringing different intensity massage experience Cordless massage gun, 15 replaceable massage heads help users relax all parts of the body Handheld percussion massage gun, ergonomic silicone handle design can effectively prevent slipping and make it easy to grasp Deep tissue massage gun, with lightweight design with carrying case, simplifying storage and transportation