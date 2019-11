HoMedics

Percussion Action Massager With Heat

$33.96

This Handheld Heated Massager is lightweight and portable. Bring it with you to work, on the train, plane and in the car. It weighs less than 2.5 pounds, so it won’t add much weight to your suitcase. Its ergonomic rubber handle allows easy handling and gripping. The interchangeable massage heads are small and lightweight as well. Bring this therapeutic tool when you travel to give yourself a stimulating, relaxing massage wherever you are.