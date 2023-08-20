Parfums de Marly

Percival Edp 125ml

$498.00

Fragrance Note: Spice A fresh, sensual and refined scent that will be remembered. Among the top notes, scents of bergamot and mandarin sublimated by a touch of aromatic water offer a unique combination. The heart notes that give Percival its character and depth offer a blend of natural jasmine, violet and geranium overlapping with lavender, coriander and cinnamon. On the skin, musk mixes with pepper, absolute balsam fir and, to give emphasis on the scents, woody spices are revealed in the base notes. Product code 934130890