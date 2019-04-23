What it is: A moisture-rich cream powered by seven multifunctional, clinically active peptides plus four anti-aging complexes (moisturizing, protecting, brightening and rejuvenating).What it does: It dramatically improves the most visible signs of aging while strengthening skin's natural defenses, boosting collagen production and activating optimal hydration. A cutting-edge vitamin C derivative helps diminish the appearance of discoloration while preventing new dark spots from developing. It also firms skin and boosts elasticity while reducing the look of even firmly entrenched lines and wrinkles. Significant moisturizers drench dryness, leaving skin renewed, redefined and radiant.How to use: Twice daily, apply to clean, dry skin on your face, neck and décolletage."/