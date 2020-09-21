Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
The Inkey List
Peptide Moisturizer
$14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A nurturing yet fast-absorbing daily moisturizer with a peptide duo that helps support natural collagen and hydrate skin.
More from The Inkey List
The Inkey List
Polyglutamic Acid Serum
£12.99
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
The Inkey List
Polyglutamic Acid Hydrating Serum
$14.99
from
Sephora
BUY
The Inkey List
Peptide Moisturizer
$14.99
from
Sephora
BUY
The Inkey List
Q10 Antioxidant Serum
$6.99
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted