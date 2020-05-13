Oh K!

Peppermint Revitalising Foot Mask

$11.40

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Treat your feet to a refreshing cleanse with the Oh K! Peppermint Revitalizing Foot Mask. With a blend of nourishing ingredients, the foot mask helps to soften dry and rough patches to leave your feet feeling silky smooth and rejuvenated. The foot mask delivers an invigorating cooling sensation to refresh your feet, ideal after a long day! Perfect for a pampering treatment or mid-week pick me up, the serum mask leaves your feet feeling silky smooth and rejuvenated.