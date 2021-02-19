United States
Clinique
Peppermint Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer
$20.00
At Sephora
What it is: A dramatic pop of matte color and primer in one, full-coverage coat. What it does: This weightless yet pigment-saturated formula coats lips with eight hours of creamy matte comfort. It features a built-in primer that helps smooth your lips for an easy, even glide every time. What it is formulated WITHOUT: - Parabens What else you need to know: This product is allergy-tested, and free of fragrance, formaidehyde, formaidehyde resin, toluene, DBP (dibutyl Phthlate), and camphor. What else you need to know: This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.