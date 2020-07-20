Violets are Blue

Peppermint Leaf & Rosemary Foot Salve

$15.00

Violets are BluePeppermint Leaf & Rosemary Foot Salve This Product Is: a moisturizing multi-use balm, for hydrating feet Good for:all skin types, especially dry skin Why We Love It: Violets are Blue Peppermint Leaf & Rosemary Foot Salve is formulated for intense hydration tosoothes and softens dry skin. Moisturize with the light scent of peppermint and rosemary, with cooling and refreshing essential oils known for their antibacterial properties, and Olive and Sunflower, antioxidants and vitamin-rich oils to combat the root causes of damaged skin.