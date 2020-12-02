Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
LAPCOS
Peppermint Foot Mask
$6.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
LAPCOS Foot Mask, Moisturizing Treatment with Peppermint and Lavender, Restore Dry Cracked Skin, Korean Beauty Favorite, 1-Pack Slippers
More from LAPCOS
LAPCOS
Version Two Variety Mask + Exfoliating Pad Set
$22.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
LAPCOS
Foot Mask, (1-pack)
$6.00
from
Amazon
BUY
LAPCOS
Exfoliating And Cleansing Pad (10 Pack)
$17.00
$13.60
from
Amazon
BUY
LAPCOS
Foot Mask
$6.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted