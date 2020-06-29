Handcraft

Peppermint Essential Oil

$18.95 $14.40

100% PURE & NATURAL PEPPERMINT OIL- Handcraft Blends oils are exactly that!! Many oils being sold online make that claim but are in fact made of natural isolates and mixtures. Each essential oil is tested by an independent lab for its constituents which is why every bottle comes with a Quality Guaranty. PREMIUM THERAPEUTIC GRADE & PREMIUM QUALITY – All Handcraft Blends Essential Oils are tested by an independent lab to test the efficacy of each oil. Each oil is tested for its constituents as well as to have no fillers, additives and to be undiluted. HIGH QUALITY GLASS BOTTLE W/ PREMIUM GLASS DROPPER - Our Peppermint Essential Oil comes in an amber glass bottle to keep out UV rays and protect the oil against sunlight. We also provide a Glass Dropper so you can get the exact amount of oil you need without any waste. PEPPERMINT OIL BLENDS WELL WITH - Basil, Coriander, Eucalyptus, Geranium, Lavender, Lemon, Palmarosa, Pepper, Rosemary, Spearmint, Spruce, Vanilla, Wintergreen, Ylang Ylang. BOTTLED IN THE USA – Handcraft Blends sources their oils from regions all over the world. Each oil, when brought to the USA goes through vigorous testing to prove its authenticity. Once that step is complete, each oil is then bottled in an approved cGmp Facility to ensure the highest standards. Handcraft Blends 100% Pure & Natural Peppermint Essential Oil. Handcraft Blends' vision is getting you the top-notch, socially conscious Essential Oils for a better life--without the hefty markup. We believe that you deserve maximum quality products with maximum affordability. To this end, we offer products that have great qualities such as: Cruelty-free ingredients Paraben free Socially responsible sources High potency GCMS Testing Optimum freshness Produced in an approved cGMP Facility, each of our Peppermint Oil is totally paraben- and sulfate-free. And because we care about social responsibility, we take the time to make sure every ingredient is ethically sourced and produced in a cruelty-free way.