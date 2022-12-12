Phillip B

Peppermint Avocado Scalp Scrub

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Philip B.'s Peppermint Avocado Scalp Scrub removes dirt, oil, product and environmental buildup to encourage a bouncy, fuller head of hair. A blend of sea salt, together with avocado, peppermint and eucalyptus oils, exfoliate and awaken your scalp with a cool tingling sensation, while witch hazel water and arnica flower extract soothe and balance the scalp. Key Ingredients: Sea Salt: a natural exfoliant; eliminates and promotes healthy circulation Avocado, Peppermint and Eucalyptus Oils: create a tingly-cool sensation, invigorating your scalp and senses Arnica Flower Extract and Witch Hazel Water: soothe, balance and energize the scalp Aloe Leaf Juice: hydrates, nourishes and softens hair Key Benefits: A natural exfoliant, eliminates and promotes healthy circulation Creates a tingly-cool sensation, invigorating your scalp and senses Soothes, balances and energizes the scalp Hydrates, nourishes and softens hair