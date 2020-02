Lovers + Friends

Pepper One Piece

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Self: 82% nylon, 18% spandexLining: 84% nylon, 16% spandex. Hand wash cold. Unpadded. Detachable adjustable shoulder straps. Adjustable lace-up sides. Textured fabric. Imported. Revolve Style No. LOVF-WX578. Manufacturer Style No. LFX425 S20.