Zara

Peplum Wool Knit Blazer

$109.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

COMPOSITION & CARE COMPOSITION We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our products. To assess its compliance, we have developed an audit program and plans for continual improvement. OUTER SHELL 89% wool 11% polyamide CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. To keep your jackets and coats clean, just freshen them out and wipe them with a cloth or clothing brush. This is a more delicate process with fabrics and additionally avoids water and energy consumption from washing processes. Hand wash max 30ºC/86ºF Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 110ºC/230ºF Tetrachloroethylene Dry Clean Do not tumble dry