Clinique

Pep Start Daily Uv Protector Broad Spectrum Spf 50

$19.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Clinique's Pep Start Daily UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 50: ultra-lightweight sunscreen + universal perfecting tint = your dream daily sun protection.100% mineral formula that protects against UVA/UVB rays with SPF 50. Feels weightless, looks better-than-bare on all skin tones. Ideal for a naturally perfected look on those no-makeup days; also blends flawlessly under makeup.For all skin types. Gentle enough for even sensitive skins - and around the eye area, too.