N by Natori

Peony Sunset Robe

$67.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Long-sleeve robe features a surplice neckline, self-tie belt, side hand pockets, and a straight hem. 100% polyester. Machine wash cold and line dry. Made in the Philippines.Product measurements were taken using size S (Women's 6-8). Please note that measurements may vary by size.If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.Measurements: Length: 48 in.