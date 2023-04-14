Agua Bendita x Target

Peony Print Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit

$45.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 82% Recycled Nylon, 18% Spandex Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Back Tie Garment Details: Full Lining Garment back type: Open UPF rating: No UPF Rating Swimwear Style: Full Coverage Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Coverage: Medium Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash, Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: April 15, 2023 TCIN: 87278246 UPC: 196983801892 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-7121 Origin: Imported Description Give your swim wardrobe a bold refresh with the Large Peony Print Long-Sleeve Medium Coverage One-Piece Swimsuit from Agua Bendita x Target. Covered with large peony print in blush pink, this olive one-piece swimsuit features an open back with a tie closure for an easy, secure fit and stylish silhouette. Made from soft and stretchy fabric with full lining for flexibility and comfort, this long-sleeve, medium-coverage swimsuit also features removable cups for customizable coverage. Fueled by a deep love of their native Colombia, friends Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza co-founded the energetic fashion brand Agua Bendita. With an earthy beach-to-street vibe, the pieces in this limited-time Spring Designer Collection for Target reflect the ancestral heritage of Colombia and the power of femininity. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear Medium Coverage Medium Coverage offers just the right amount of seat coverage for security, but with a more modern cut If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.