Peony Cotton Candy Mix

This mix of Karl Rosenfeld, Sarah Bernhardt, and Shirley Temple all produce large, fragrant double blooms in late spring through early summer. - 3 bulbs - Prefers full sun and moist but well-drained soil - Blooms late spring to early summer - Perennial - Hardiness zones 3 - 8 - Please note: bulbs may sprout during shipping. If leaves appear bent, wilted, or pale, this will not affect the health of the plant. Leaves will green and revive with exposure to sunlight. - Plant immediately - Netherlands 36-48" stems Shipping + Returns