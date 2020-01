Philippa Craddock

Peony And Camelia Faux-flower Headband

$1855.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Philippa Craddock translates some of the world's most romantic flowers into wearable artworks, as demonstrated with this large white headband. It's moulded into peonies and camelias accompanied with subtle leaves and stems and is set on a padded satin band that sits comfortably on the head. Style it over a light-hued suit for a modern occasion look.