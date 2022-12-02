Charles & Keith

Penny Loafer Pumps

Planning to refresh your wardrobe? Start with penny loafers that are an essential to any professional wardrobe. These closed-toe shoes are set on a platform sole and 7cm chunky heels that are as sturdy as they are stylish. Thanks to the classic black colour, they are also extremely versatile to match with any outfit. Step up your fashion game at the office when you slip into these with a classy pencil dress and a double handle tote bag.