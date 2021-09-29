GORshoesUA

Penny Loafer Classic Handmade Top Sider Shoes

__Size Conversion and Feet Measurements__ EU 36 US 6.0 UK 3.0 | 23.5 cm EU 37 US 6.5 UK 4.0 | 24.5 cm EU 38 US 7.5 UK 5.0 | 25.0 cm EU 39 US 8.5 UK 6.0 | 25.5 cm EU 40 US 9.0 UK 7.0 | 26.0 cm EU 41 US 10 UK 8.0 | 26.5 cm EU 42* US 11 UK 9.0 | 27 cm We also can make half sizes (36,5 , 37,5 , 38,5 etc), or large width. Specify this information in your order. For example: “on request: 37,5 size with large width” You can also order additional ORTHOTIC insoles: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1060315140/orthotic-leather-insole-with-arch?ref=shop_home_active_1&frs=1 * - Attention: 42 size is avayleble only with this type of sole -> https://www.etsy.com/listing/877100993/eniny-ernye-koanye-boevye-krueva-do?ref=shop_home_active_45&pro=1&frs=1 Classic penny Loafers that exactly will become the main base of your wardrobe. Our penny loafer shoes – can be described as universal, minimalistic, comfortable and laconic style simultaneously. The shoes are completely handmade. Thanks to high-quality Italian genuine leather footwear are quite soft and comfortable, which is really important in everyday wear. ✦ Sole – solid thermorubber ✦ Inside – removable leather insole, which helps your foot 'breathe'. ✦ Available different modifications: for example, another colour (marsala/wine colour). P.S. We are always looking for the opportunities to improve, so if you have any request (change the color of the leather for example) just contact us! :)