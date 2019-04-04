Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Loeffler Randall
Penny Knot Mule
$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Loeffler Randall
Shop Our Penny High heel Knot mule in leopard pleated fabric. 3.5 in. heel and leather sole.
Featured in 1 story
Conquer Anything In These Comfort-First Outfits
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Need a few alternatives?
Vince
Rita Specchio Block-heel Sandal
$325.00
from
Cusp
BUY
Zara
High Heel Platform Sandal
$55.90
from
Zara
BUY
Creatures of Comfort
Casey Sandal Raffia Crochet
$390.00
from
Creatures of Comfort
BUY
Alexander Wang
Abby Sandal
$495.00
$296.89
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Ivy Checked Twill Bucket Hat
$60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Goldy Tall Boots
$695.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Mae Wide Brim Hat
£204.74
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
More from Sandals
KEEN
Newport H2
$100.00
$69.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandal
$100.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
More from Fashion
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Celebrity Style
Hailey & Justin Bieber Debuted Tiffany & Co. Wedding Bands & Here...
When someone gets engaged, there's one question we're always inclined to ask first: Can I see the ring? Sure, we want to hear all about the romantic
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted