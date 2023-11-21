Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Reformation
Penney High Rise Relaxed Flare Jeans
$168.00
$126.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Penney High Rise Relaxed Flare Jeans
BUY
$126.00
$168.00
Reformation
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$111.00
$148.00
Reformation
We The Free
Old West Slouchy Jeans
BUY
$128.00
Free People
Favorite Daughter
The Misha Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$198.00
Nordstrom
More from Reformation
Reformation
Liliana Knit Two Piece
BUY
$148.50
$198.00
Reformation
Reformation
Adalynn Knit Two Piece
BUY
$186.00
$248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Elora Knit Two Piece
BUY
$133.50
$178.00
Reformation
Reformation
Moya Linen Two Piece
BUY
$208.50
$278.00
Reformation
More from Jeans
Reformation
Penney High Rise Relaxed Flare Jeans
BUY
$126.00
$168.00
Reformation
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$111.00
$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
BUY
$163.50
$218.00
Reformation
Levi's
501 Damen Crop Jeans
BUY
£60.00
£95.41
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted