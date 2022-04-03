Penhaligon

Penhaligon’s Halfeti Body & Hand Wash 300ml Size: 300ml 5 Of 1 Reviews

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Inspired by the warmth and intensity of Halfeti, this is a potion that will render its user delightfully intoxicated by the finest in Turkey. Fall in love with the spiced rose and grapefruit fragrance that reimagines the richness and undiscoverable nature of Halfeti. You will discover a fresh perspective on modernity within a deeply traditional scent every time you soak your skin in this wash. What are the notes in Penhaligon's Halfeti Body & Hand Wash? Head: Grapefruit, Bergamot, Green notes, Armoise, Cypress Heart: Cumin, Nutmeg, Violet, Saffron, Rose, Jasmine, Muguet Base: Leather, Oud, Amber, Resins, Tonka, Vanilla, Sandalwood This fragrance is part of the Penhaligon’s Trade Routes collection. Relive an era of exploration and daring discovery with these exotic scents. This collection is infused with vast array of decadent spices that arrived on the docks of London towards the end of the 19th century. This body and hand wash is suitable for both men and women.