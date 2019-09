Whistles

Penelope Belted Check Coat

£285.00 £139.00

The belted coat is a wardrobe mainstay. This sleek design is offset by an elegant tied waist and a simple collar, creating the most timeless of designs. Wear with everything from jeans and white trainers to heels and a feminine dress. ·Length to hem: 117.5cm ·Slim fit ·Inserted pocket Atikah is 5'9.5"/177cm and wears a UK size 8