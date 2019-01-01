Article.

Pender Charme Jasper Blue Chair

$799.00 $599.00

Buy Now Review It

At Article.

Sometimes a classic just needs to stay a classic. The Pender chair is a mid-century staple, with its high back, slight headrest cushion, and angled arms. Upholstered in full- aniline leather to stand the test of time both for both wear and style. Construction Style/Type Mid-century modern chair/ leather chair General Dimensions 38"H x 26"W x 37"D Weight (lbs) 35 Seat Height 16" Seat Depth 22" Arm Height 23.5" Wood Stain Walnut Upholstery Color Charme Jasper Blue Materials Kiln dried solid wood, high density foam, polyester, full-aniline leather Care Wipe with a clean soft cloth. Professional cleaning advised for heavy soiling. SKU No. SKU3314