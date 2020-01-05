Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
& Other Stories
Pendant Multi Chain Necklace
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Gold toned necklace featuring duo layered chains and a circular coin pendant.
Need a few alternatives?
Mejuri
Diamond Necklace
$285.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
The Giving Keys
Mini Key Necklace
$45.00
from
The Giving Keys
BUY
Precious Metal Prints
Fingerprint Pendant Necklace Kit
$79.95
from
The Grommet
BUY
Catching Wildflowers
14k Gold Filled Raw Citrine Necklace
$42.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Plaid Hourglass Coat
$279.00
$174.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Toile Plissé Mini Turtleneck Dress
$119.00
$83.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Diamanté Fringe Sweater
$129.00
$90.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Embellished Colour Wave Sweater
$129.00
$64.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Necklaces
Mejuri
Diamond Necklace
$285.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
The Giving Keys
Mini Key Necklace
$45.00
from
The Giving Keys
BUY
Precious Metal Prints
Fingerprint Pendant Necklace Kit
$79.95
from
The Grommet
BUY
Catching Wildflowers
14k Gold Filled Raw Citrine Necklace
$42.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted