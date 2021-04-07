Lunmore

Pencil Case Card Holder Box

Approximate Dimensions (in inches): 5 x 4 1/2 x 4 1/4 in Get Organized - 4 compartments to hold & organize your items. The tall sections keep your items upright, tucked away, and clutter free, all held together in one convenient location! Modern Stylish Design - This Desktop Storage Organizer has a stylish shape with clean lines, which adds a sense of modernity on your desk. It matches well with your other table’s decor. Functional and Dividable - The Desktop Storage Organizer can hold your smartphone and store your pens, scissors, post-it notes, cellphone, earphone, hand cream and other small items Benifits for You - It help you to organize your desk and save space and time for you. Spend less time to look for where your office workspace accessories played up and more time focusing on other matters. Specification: Color: White & Light Green Material: ABS Size: 5 x 4 1/2 x 4 1/4 inch Weight: 7.37 oz Features: Organize your desk and cut clutter in your office with this modern stylish and useful desk supply caddy. Also suitable for organizing your dressing table and storing cosmetics. This desktop organizer is made up of 4 compartments: With division plate, you can split the combination as needed to freely adjust the storage space. The 2 tall and rectangular compartments are perfect for storing items like cellphone, pens, pencils, highlighters, and scissors, and the lower, square-shaped compartment is ideal for keeping paper clips, usb cable and smaller supplies in one place and within easy reach. Simply set this office supply organizer on your desk or table to bring style and sensible storage to your workspace.