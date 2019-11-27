Alleyoop

So you don’t have to run out with your entire makeup bag, Pen Pal is four essential products in one easy-to-use, easy-to-stash click pen. Each Pen Pal comes with: Eyeliner in Jet (jet black) Highlighter in Lit (cool toned shimmer) Lipliner in Pout (mauve nude) Eyeliner/ Eyebrow Pencil in Grind (coffee brown) Each Pen Pal has approximately two full-sized retractable liner/pencil products worth of makeup. When your liner tip isn’t long enough to use, just twist the center of the pen to dispense more of that shade. We designed Pen Pal with universal shades that work with all skin tones. Now you can create almost any look you want - wherever you are - with one seriously nostalgia-inducing makeup pen. Lend with caution - it’s too good to lose! In case you’re wondering: cruelty free, vegan, paraben free, recyclable Net Wt: 0.028 oz / 0.8 g