Pembroke Champagne Coupe, Set Of Four

£80.00

Mouth blown in Poland, our elegant collection of stemware is crafted in clear glass, featuring a soft scalloped detail. Inspired by the glasswear at our first House at 40 Greek Street, this range is perfect for both entertaining and casual dining. • Champagne coupe with scalloped detail • Gift set contains 4 glasses • Mouth blown in Poland • Inspired by Soho House 40 Greek Street Please note, our glassware sets are not housed in gift boxes and come individually wrapped in recyclable brown packaging.