Pellman 28” Ladder Bookcase

Small spaces need storage too, and this ladder bookcase provides five shelves within its slim profile. Made from oak and poplar solids and engineered wood, it strikes a streamlined silhouette with a leaning rectangular frame in the finish of your choice. Five light oak shelves line the frame, so you have the perfect platform for framed photos, books, plants, or more. This bookcase has a 15-pound weight limit per shelf and includes a tip-over restraint device.