Peixoto

Peixoto Nissi Dress

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Exclusive to Shopbop Fabric: Lightweight, non-stretch weave Tassel accents Pom-pom trim Ruffled hem Tie at open back Crew neck Short sleeves Shell: 50% cotton/50% polyester Hand wash Imported, Colombia Style #PEIXO30351 Gingham patterning, ruffles, and pom poms add to the charming look of this Peixoto mini dress, while an open back provides an unexpected finishing touch. Strappy sandals and slides both work well with this playful swim cover-up. Show More