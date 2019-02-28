Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
OluKai
Pehuea Li
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
Drop in and bliss out with the casual, breathable, classic comfort of the OluKai® Pehuea Li sneaker! Upper is a combination of two-tone mesh and synthetic suede with full grain leather accents.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Reebok
Reebok Classic Nylon X Spirit Sneakers In Pink
$103.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Adriana Turnup Sneakers
$430.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Canvas Sk8-hi
$60.00
from
Vans
BUY
DETAILS
New Balance
Island 574
$74.98
from
New Balance
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted